NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating a threat Wednesday morning at Martin Luther King Jr. High School near downtown Nashville.

Multiple officers responded to the school on 17th Avenue North around 8:40 a.m.

The school was placed on lockdown while officers canvassed the building to investigate, according to the principal.

A spokesperson for Metro Nashville Public Schools said a call was placed to the school threatening violence. Officers determined the call to be a hoax and continued to search all the rooms out of an abundance of caution.

MLK reported the building has been cleared and all students are safe.

The schools requested students to remain in class, if possible, but parents are asked to pick up their students at nearby Watkins Park. Parents who responded to the school to pick up students have signed release forms to retrieve their children.

School will dismiss at its regularly scheduled time.

No additional information was immediately released.