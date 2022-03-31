ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Middle Tennessee high school student was charged Wednesday night after school officials received a tip about a firearm.

Police said administrators at Antioch High School were told there was a gun in a vehicle that belonged to student Andrew Dangarembizi, 18. School security then reportedly searched the car, but no gun was located.

A warrant said a school security officer instead recovered approximately 218 grams of marijuana on the driver’s side floorboard.

The teen was charged with a felony drug offense and was released after making bond.