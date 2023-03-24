NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in The Nations neighborhood.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
Details are very limited at this time, but District Attorney Glenn Funk has confirmed to News 2 an officer-involved shooting is under investigation in that area.
News 2 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story as new information is made available.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.