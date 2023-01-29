NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A deadly officer-involved shooting is under investigation in North Nashville.

Metro police said the shooting happened in the 900 block of Buchanan Street.

A police officer responded to a call regarding a man carrying a gun while reportedly yelling in the street. During the police response, the man was shot and killed. No officers were hurt, according to police.

District Attorney General Glenn Funk has confirmed he has called in the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to assist with the investigation.

News 2 has a crew at the scene working to gather more information.