NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A four-year veteran of the Metro Nashville Police Department is in “critical-stable” condition after being injured by a gunman Thursday afternoon.
According to MNPD Spokesman Don Aaron, Det. Donovan Coble responded to an armed suspect breaking into cars at The Parking Spot near Nashville International Airport.
After engaging with the suspect, Coble gave chase before being shot in the side. His partner stopped to render aid while the suspect took off, according to Aaron.
Coble, 33, is a four-year veteran with MNPD, Aaron added.
He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he remains in critical-stable condition, according to MNPD.
His family, including his wife and one-year-old twins, are with him at the hospital, Aaron said.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.