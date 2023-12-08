NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 28-year-old man was taken into custody after a crash in South Nashville involving a Metro police squad car early Thursday night.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Harding Place near Metroplex Drive.

The officer who was inside the cruiser, Officer Taylor Parman, was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.

Metro police reported Parman’s vehicle was hit by a Ford van in the intersection. The driver of the van reportedly ran away from the crash and was soon found behind a gas station. The driver ran away again but was again caught after a short pursuit, according to an arrest warrant.

When officers spoke with the driver, they noted he smelled of alcohol, was unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech. Officers also confirmed the driver did not have a valid drivers license or insurance.

The driver was booked into the Metro jail on six misdemeanor charges, including leaving the scene of a crash, evading arrest and driving under the influence.