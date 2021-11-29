Officer injured during police chase through Nashville; suspect in custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A police officer was hit by a suspect driving a stolen Cadillac through Nashville Monday afternoon.

It happened in the 700 block of Cowan Street around 3 p.m.

Police say Officer Jerica Gladston was hit by a fleeing suspect’s vehicle while setting up spike strips on Cowan Street. The vehicle was reportedly stolen out of Wilson County.

Officer Gladston was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center but is expected to be okay.

The suspect was taken into custody a short time later at a nearby TA Travel Center.

Officer Gladston has been with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department for three years.