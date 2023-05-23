NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An unidentified man was taken into custody Sunday after he reportedly punched a passerby before attacking a Metro officer and a firefighter.

Metro police reported an officer was working at a secondary job when a woman approached him and said she had been assaulted on Third Avenue.

The officer approached the suspect, who then threw a nearby hotel podium before grabbing a shade umbrella and hitting the officer in the head with it, according to Metro police.

Officials said the officer deployed his electric shock device, which was ineffective until the officer used it a second time.

Medics with the Nashville Fire Department responded to the scene to treat the man, who refused treatment and reportedly spit on the firefighter.

The victim told the officer the man hit her in the head and caused her glasses to fly off but she was not very hurt because she was wearing a bike helmet.

The assailant refused to identify himself but he was charged with misdemeanor assault.