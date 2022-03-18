NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man was charged Thursday night after police said he assaulted an officer and had a felony amount of drugs on him in Downtown Nashville.

According to a warrant, detectives were conducting surveillance on Korean Veterans Boulevard between 2nd Avenue South and 3rd Avenue South when they saw what appeared to be a hand-to-hand transaction between multiple people. Officials said Tywann Sistrunk, 25, was seen going in and out of a black Honda.

Tywann Sistrunk (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police said when officers approached Sistrunk he ran and threw a black fanny pack over a fence. The warrant said when an officer caught up with him, Sistrunk punched the officer in the jaw. The officer then reportedly told Sistrunk to stop running, but he refused, so the officer used a stun gun on Sistrunk.

Detective then took Sistrunk into custody and found his fanny pack inside the Country Music Hall of Fame fence. Inside the fanny pack, police said they recovered 10 grams of marijuana, 6.5 grams of meth, 17 Hydrocodone pills, 97 Xanax tabs, 23.4 grams of a brown powder consistent with heroin, 32.9 grams of white rocks, and powder consistent with cocaine and crack cocaine, and a scale.

The warrant also said officers found a loaded gun and $2,200 in cash inside Sistrunk’s vehicle.

Sistrunk is now faced with 10 different charges.