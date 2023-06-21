NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Fresh off their headlining performance at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, ODESZA have announced a Nashville show at Ascend Amphitheater later this summer.

The duo will perform in Nashville on Friday, Sept. 15, they announced Wednesday. They will be joined in their performance by Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA and QRTR & OLAN, according to Live Nation.

ODESZA’s live performances mix stunning visuals, expert musicianship, pyrotechnics and an immersive environment for all fans to enjoy. Last year’s tour sold over 450,000 tickets throughout its amphitheater run with multiple sold-out, multi-night runs.

The general on-sale for tickets will begin at 10 a.m. CT Friday, June 23, through the group’s website.