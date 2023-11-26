NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Oak Hill mom is grateful to be alive this holiday season after waiting on a kidney for several years. She credits a program at Ascension Saint Thomas for saving her life.

A new transplant program allows those in need of a kidney to get on a list for deceased donors who were infected with hepatitis C. A few weeks after the transplant, you start on medication to help cure the viral infection.

Courtney Judkins recalled going to the emergency room after not feeling well in 2019, only to learn her kidneys had 0% function. After waiting on one transplant list for 3.5 years, she joined Ascension Saint Thomas’ list, and was able to get one in six months.

“Being on dialysis, you’re trusting a machine to keep you alive, you’re trusting that you will come up on the transplant list and you’re trusting that the transplant will work or hepatitis C will get cured with the new kidney,” Judkins said. “I think faith has a lot of things to do throughout the whole process.”

Judkins is thankful to be able to spend the holidays with her 9-year-old daughter, Kinley. When Kinley found out her mom was getting a new kidney, she said she was happy and “jumped up and down.”

Judkins’ biggest advice to others needing an organ is to have faith and get your name on multiple transplant lists.