NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Relief came for dozens of health care workers Friday after they spent hours waiting on the judge’s sentencing for Redonda Vaught.

The fact that she faced any criminal penalties at all has become a rallying point for many nurses, including Marie McSwain, who says she was already fed up with poor working conditions worsened by the pandemic.

“We are not filled with any kind of confidence because there’s no guarantee it would happen like that next time in a similar situation,” McSwain said.

Dozens of nurses flew in from Washington D.C following the National Nurses March Thursday.

“I wasn’t sure if I was going to make it in. I had a connection in Atlanta I had to go from Gate E to Gate B with 12 minutes and I had a train to catch but I knew I needed to be here,” McSwain said.

Nurse Jaylee Hurst believes this case sets a precedent that makes nurses scared to come forward to their administration

“It’s an ugly truth that happens inside of our hospital system and the only way around it, to prevent it is to go forward to admin talk how can we fix that, how can we prevent that from happening,” Hurst said.

Hurst, an emergency room nurse, says criminalizing a mistake, an honest mistake, is not a direction we want to go in.

“Every single nurse including myself has made a medication error,” Hurst said.