NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nurses from across the county are in town to support a former Vanderbilt nurse as her homicide trial gets underway. RaDonda Vaught is accused of administering a patient a fatal dose of the wrong medication.

“This potentially could kind of revolutionize the landscape of nursing in the country,” nurse Erica from Las Vegas told News 2.

She is known as “The Nurse Erica” on social media with hundreds of thousands of followers. She said her trip from Vegas was supported by others in the nursing profession.

“I just hope that RaDonda knows that nurses are behind her and we support her,” Erica said.

Charlene Murphey, 75, of Gallatin was waiting for a standard scan at Vanderbilt Medical Center in 2017 when she was killed by a fatal dose of the wrong medication. Investigators found Vaught was supposed to administer a sedative for her comfort, but instead she is accused of giving Murphy a different medication that causes paralysis. Murphey died within 20 minutes.

“If nurses know they can be criminally prosecuted when there is no ill intent why would they continue being a nurse, why would they go into the nursing profession,” Erica questioned.

Vaught faces more than ten years in prison for charges of reckless homicide and abuse of an impaired adult. She has admitted to using the wrong medication but pleaded not guilty to the charges in 2019. Her attorney has argued that systemic failures at the Vanderbilt Medical Center contributed to the error.

Two of Murphey’s family members were also in court Monday for jury selection but said they didn’t want to comment.

Opening arguments are set to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.