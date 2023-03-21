NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A patient at TriStar Centennial Medical Center attacked a nurse with a metal object Monday.

Metro police were initially called to the hospital to transport 49-year-old Issah Abdallah to the Metro cold weather shelter.

Abdallah was not awake when officers got there so they began to leave after instructing staff to call them back if he wanted to be transported once he woke up, according to an arrest report.

While officers were leaving, a nurse reportedly ran to them and said one of their coworkers was just assaulted.

Metro police reported officers found Abdallah laying on the floor and the nurse standing next to him with blood running down his face.

The victim told officers Abdallah hit him with a metal object, which was later determined to be a base plate for a thermometer. The nurse required three stitches in his face.

Abdallah was booked into the Metro jail and charged with trespassing and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $10,100.