NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) — After selling out stages in the spring, Nothing More is extending its “Spirits 2023” tour into the latter half of the year.

They will be joined by iconic rockers Godsmack and Staind for a co-headlining trek throughout North America from July 23 to Aug. 31.

The tour will see Nothing More making a Nashville stop at Marathon Music Works Sept. 8 with different special guests. They will be joined by Dead Poet Society, Hyro The Hero & Post Profit and more to be announced later.

In addition, the band will also drop a limited-edition reverse artwork translucent smoke variant vinyl version of their latest album, “Spirits,” from which the tour derives its name, and a new “Fuse” T-shirt. For more information, visit the Nothing More website HERE.

Tickets for the Nashville show are available starting Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. local time online.