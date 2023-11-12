NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is critically injured following a Sunday night shooting in North Nashville, according to police.
The Metro Nashville Police Department said the shooting was reported in the 900 block of Blank Street around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12.
Authorities said the shooting left one adult critically injured, but there’s no word on the victim’s identity.
The suspect has not been taken into custody as of this writing, according to officials.
No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding this shooting.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.