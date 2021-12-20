NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A shooting investigation has been opened after an incident late Sunday night in an area north of downtown Nashville.

Police told News 2, it happened at a home on Lauren Evelyn Way around 11:30 p.m. One person was critically injured and taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Officers said the shooter is a 17-year-old girl.

The cause behind the shooting and whether the shooter is in custody is still unclear.