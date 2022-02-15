NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 21-year-old man was charged Monday night after a shooting that happened back in October.

According to police, on Oct. 24, 2021, around 2:30 p.m., officers were called to the North Nashville area near Santi Avenue and 25th Avenue North for reports of a shooting. The victim reportedly told officers he was hanging out on the sidewalk when he went to pull his phone out of his pocket, and when he did so, money was visible. The victim told officials that’s when he was shot in the right leg.

A warrant said the victim told police nothing was said prior to the shooting but did say Shiheim Hancock, 21, was responsible.

Hanckock was identified in a photo lineup and charged Monday night with aggravated assault and robbery.