NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An attempted traffic stop turned into a drug bust on Saturday when patrol officers from the North Nashville precinct arrested a driver who allegedly had several bags of fentanyl-laced cocaine and thousands of dollars in his vehicle.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 37-year-old William E. Massey first caught officers’ attention when they noticed he was driving a vehicle with “very darkly tinted windows beyond that permitted by state law” in the W. Trinity Lane area.

Police said they tried to stop Massey for speeding and drifting out of his traffic lane, but shortly after he pulled over, he sped away. Massey reportedly ended up crashing into a parked car in the 2800 block of Jones Avenue, so he got out and ran off into the nearby woods.

When they searched his car, authorities said they discovered three baggies on the driver’s side floorboard containing a total of 77 grams of white powder that tested positive for both cocaine and fentanyl, as well as $4,744 in cash and numerous open beer cans.

Once Massey was taken into custody — with some help from the Canine Unit — officers said they found an additional $3,136 on his person, along with a digital scale.

According to officials, when Massey heard officers talking about an empty pistol holster discovered in the vehicle, he allegedly said, “If I would’ve had a gun, I would have shot it out with police.”

Authorities said Massey has been charged with possession of cocaine and fentanyl for resale, leaving the scene of a crash, driving under the influence, felony evading arrest, window tint violation, and speeding. His bond was set at $80,000.

Police reported Massey had been previously convicted of felony cocaine charges in 2009, adding that he received two 10-year sentences and an eight-year sentence.

Officials said Massey’s connection to drug distribution around Nashville remains under investigation following his arrest.