NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — “It is still something to see. It is still a beautiful place.”

From Forrest Jolley’s front yard, he reflects in awe over the homes in his North Nashville neighborhood.

“Each day I look at the houses along the way,” he said. “I’m just looking amazed and pleased.”

In the early 1960s, the Enchanted Hills subdivision was born, becoming the place where Nashville’s most prominent African Americans resided.

“It particularly marks the history of the growth of the Black middle class in the city,” said Jolley.

Last year, Jolley’s neighbor, Ashley Woodland, decided the neighborhood needed a historical marker.

After raising nearly $3,000, Jolley, Woodland, and a small group of neighbors gathered together Thursday to officially unveil the neighborhood’s new marker.

“When I first decided to take on this project, I really did it out of the love I had for this neighborhood,” said Woodland.

What started as a simple idea has grown into something Woodland feels is special to this city and her community.

“It’ll be good for the generations to come to see and know the history of the land and to make sure that it’s not forgotten,” she said.

No matter what changes come, Jolley and his neighbors know this marker will help encapsulate Enchanted Hills and its enchanted story.

“It’s a historic monument,” he said. “Enchanted Hills is a monument.”

The Historical Commission was recently awarded a grant to spend the next two years documenting Enchanted Hills and other neighborhoods across Nashville built for African Americans.