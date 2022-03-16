NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — So far this year, Metro police have investigated 22 homicides — four of them happening in March.

Crime has been a trend throughout Nashville, but community leaders say it takes action in order to make a change.

In the small neighborhood of Haynes Park, there is one way in and one way out. Those who have lived there for years have seen almost everything, and now two cameras are watching as well.

“It’s added eyes, but it doesn’t replace the neighborhood watch, watching out for neighbors, so we still need the one on one neighbors watching out for neighbors,” said Erma Johnson, a resident.

North Nashville is the home of rich history engrained in this area, but as time has gone by, residents at Haynes Park say there’s been a change.

“Shooting, arguments, all kinds of things, and this is a pretty peaceful cul-de-sac and they said look, we need some security cameras,” explained Gina Coleman.

After Coleman heard concerns from neighbors, she went to work with other residents to install Automated License Plate Readers (ALPR) at each end of the neighborhood.

“We want a safe neighborhood, and as they were saying, there was a lot of crime in the area and people parking, you could hardly get through and so just to make it safe for everyone,” said Shirley Welch, as she explained the benefits of having the ALPRs in her community.

Watching crime unfold across Nashville, the neighborhood watch group explained the ALPRs have become a successful tool. Although the technology has been a point of controversy for the past several months, they say seeing it in action makes all the difference.

“Anybody that has children, we want to make it safe for them, so that’s why we want to make sure this neighborhood is sufficient and that people can be here and be comfortable,” explained Johnson. “Nobody wants crime in their neighborhood, but it happens, and nobody’s neighborhood is exempt, regardless of where you live, but the thing about it is, we just need to be vigilant on this.”