NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a fire damaged an art studio in North Nashville early Monday morning.

Crews with the Nashville Fire Department were dispatched to the 1000 block of Jefferson Street near 10th Avenue North just before 3 a.m. in response to a commercial fire call.

Once on scene, crews located the flames and quickly extinguished the fire. One building heavily impacted by the flames was Flash Me Xperience, a Black female-owned creative art event space that was built for the community.

Nichole Nunn, owner of Flash Me Xperience, says this is a loss to the community and she has a lengthy rebuilding process to look forward to in the future.

“I feel torn because on one side I’m thrilled that no one was hurt, and we don’t have any harm to anyone but on the other side I’m just thinking about the rebuilding process,” said Nunn, “You know, FlashMe was put together for this community to have something epic and culturally diverse, so I understand that’s it important to be here and I’m thinking of the rebuilding process.”

According to the Nashville Fire Department chief, other businesses were impacted in the blaze but Flash Me Xperience has extensive damage, especially the back rooms of the business.

At this time, the cause of the fire is under investigation. No other information was immediately released.