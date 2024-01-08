NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new report from the Metro Public Health Department (MPHD) said Nashville is worse than the national average when it comes to mental health, but experts with local mental health services hope to change all that.

The MPHD report said in 2021, 17.8% of Davidson County adults self-reported that their mental health was not good for more than 14 of the past 30 days; that is about three points higher than the national average of 14.7%.

“Mental health is something that does not matter where you come from,” Michael Randolph, director of co-response services for Mental Health Cooperative (MHC), said. “It definitely can impact you.”

According to the report, women exceeded men in poor mental health days, but for Davidson County adults who identify as gay, lesbian, or bisexual, the number of poor mental health days more than doubled those of people who identify as heterosexual.

The report noted that factors like employment status, education, income, and geographic differences significantly impacted the numbers.

Experts with mental health services told News 2 that alcohol, drug abuse, life changes, and genetics can also contribute to a mental health crisis.

According to Randolph, many people do not get treatment, leading to 101 suicides in Davidson County in 2021.

“People have a tendency to wait for mental health to decline before they get help to where your family or your friends or your job notices, and then you really get some help,” Randolph said. “But really, we need to normalize seeking help as soon as you realize you might need it.”

“Of course, stigma is always a big cause for folks not getting mental health treatment and not seeking out help which, you know, just continues to compound the issues that they have,” added Nathan Miller, Senior Vice President of Operations at Volunteer Behavioral Healthcare.

However, the problem has become a larger issue. With an increase in new people moving to Nashville, there is now a shortage of resources.

Miller also said the chances that you would be waiting in the hospital for days before being transferred to a mental health facility are high due to a shortage of beds.

“We got a little behind there for a couple of years, and now the state is trying to catch up,” Miller said.

The data will be presented to city leaders at Thursday’s Board of Health meeting.

If you or someone you know needs to talk, you can call 988 for the 24-hour suicide and crisis hotline. There are also numerous other options, including calling Volunteer Behavioral Health or Nashville’s Co-Response Services.