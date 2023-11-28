NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s Giving Tuesday, and you can help one Nashville non-profit working to address sexual exploitation, trafficking and extreme poverty.

They’re making a difference one candle at a time.

Thistle Farms, in partnership with author Jon Acuff, has kicked off its annual “500 Lights Home” project. This Giving Tuesday you can donate by purchasing a candle, symbolic of lighting the way home for women trying to escape challenging situations.

The goal is to help women who are survivors of trafficking, prostitution, and addiction. Sales from the candles will go toward two free years of housing, healthcare and trauma therapy, meaningful employment, and other resources for survivors.

“This is just everything to me,” said Tianja Gibbs, the director of body & home at Thistle Farms. “They were lighting this candle years before I ever came, and I never knew.”

Now a part of Thistle Farms’ leadership team, Gibbs said being a part of the organization is full circle for her.

“I remember when I first came, I didn’t have a voice. I had been through a whole lot of abuse and so to watch the women come in, I’m watching me. You can go to treatment centers’ 28-day programs or halfway houses where you have to pay rent, but to stay somewhere for two whole years at no cost and everything is given to you, it was the best thing that could happen to me,” said Gibbs.

Staff said the issue of human trafficking is one that deserves attention.

“It is right here in our community,” said Thistle Farms CEO Tasha Kennard.

According to data from the U.S Justice Department, more than 2,000 people were referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for human trafficking offenses in 2021, a 49% increase since 2011.

“There is an increase in the number of individuals that are being impacted by human trafficking. There’s a growing demand for our services. We constantly have a wait list of individuals who have applied to enter into our residential home and we’re fortunate that we can utilize our global network,” said Kennard.

With one candle, you can make the difference.

“There is still much work to be done in our community and we need your help to be able to meet the needs of the next woman looking to find her way home,” said Kennard.

You can purchase a candle and support Thistle Farms mission by clicking here.