NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The nonprofit ABLE Youth, which provides services for athletes with disabilities recently discovered someone stole their bus’s catalytic converter and trailer.

The wheelchair basketball season is underway, and the team was getting excited to take it on a trip to a tournament later this year. But now, they’re unsure how to transport the athletes who need a trailer to also transport their sport wheelchairs.

(Courtesy: Able Youth)

“They just want to participate like any other kid does, and it takes them some extra equipment to be able to do that. And so it’s really important that we have the best and that we have the trailer. And so it’s really disheartening that we don’t have that right now,” explained Executive Director, Amy Saffell.

ABLE Youth is urging anyone with information to please come forward. Or, if anyone in the community is able to help them repair the bus or donate a trailer, they’d be forever grateful. Just send an email to amy@ableyouth.org or info@ableyouth.org