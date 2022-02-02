NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Organized for Action and Hope (NOAH) is holding a webinar in response to the shooting of Landon Eastep on a Nashville interstate.

Shortly after 37-year-old Eastep was shot and killed by officers on I-65, Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake directed a review of procedures and tactics.

In a press release, Chief Drake was quoted saying, “While the TBI conducts its investigation of the shooting on behalf of the District Attorney, I have directed that our Training Academy staff thoroughly examine how our officers positioned themselves in this multi-agency response and as well review the tactics and procedures used in relation to those that we teach. This department regularly reviews critical incidents, and the work on this one has begun. I am saddened by any loss of life, and I send my condolences to the Eastep family.”

Chief Drake also announced the pilot co-response program, which pairs mental health clinicians with certain officers, will expand to include Central and Midtown Hill officers.

“It’s traumatizing to see images like that played over and over again,” said Shawn Whitsell, Co-Chair of the Criminal Justice Taskforce with NOAH. “It just felt like there were other options that needed to be used besides shooting this man and shooting him so many times. I just kept thinking about, where is the humanity?”

Whitsell explained, when he first learned about the shooting, he struggled to go and watch how it all unfolded. When he finally watched, he immediately thought about the help that could have been there, to help deescalate the situation.

When asked if the incident would have ended differently had a mental health professional been called in to help, he immediately responded “yes.”

Hours after the shooting, Metro police released body camera footage from the incident. In it, you can hear an off-duty Mt. Juliet officer trying to calm Eastep down, as he repeated “Landon, come on brother. Let me help you out.” According to department records, that officer had completed 13 hours of training, focused on deescalating situations involving mental health.

Whitsell commended that officer’s actions, however, he explained sometimes officers need help too.

“I don’t think solely relying on police officers to do that is going to be the answer. We need people who are professionals to be able to step in and intervene, who have real training to do this type of work,” said Whitsell.

NOAH is hoping to launch a new program this year called “Nashville HEALS”, standing for Health Engagement and Liasion Services. Whitsell explained the goal is to “send a mental health professional and a medic to people who are having mental health issues.”

Whitsell told News 2, mental health is a “complicated issue” that will take action from everyone in the community to solve. He explained, oftentimes in an emergency, people believe police are the only choice when there are other services residents can call in addition to police.

On Thursday, the NOAH Criminal Justice Task Force and the Behavioral Health Foundation will hold a free

webinar, “A Community Response to Mental Health Crisis: From CAHOOTS to Nashville HEALS,”

at 6:30 p.m. The webinar will be on Zoom, where you can register, and will also be held live on NOAH’s Facebook page.