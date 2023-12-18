NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville nonprofit helped create a Christmas to remember for students in need.

On Monday, Live Love Nashville provided toys and necessities to students at Shwab Elementary School in East Nashville. Some students asked for everyday items that are easy to take for granted.

“Toothbrushes, body wash, shampoo, bedding, blankets, winter hats, gloves, a lot of these students walk to and from school every day. So, having things like gloves and a winter hat and a coat is something that can be life-changing for them,” said Live Love Nashville founder Taylor Reed.

According to Live Love Nashville, 98% of the students at Shwab Elementary receive free/reduced lunches, meaning many are living below the poverty line.

Live Love Nashville helps children in Metro Nashville all year long. If you’re interested in learning more about the nonprofit, click here.