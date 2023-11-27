NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Codes Department reported more than 60 violations at a Nashville apartment complex, according to a Metro councilmember.

News 2 was first told about the conditions at the Mosaic Apartment Complex two weeks ago. Residents reported deplorable conditions, citing sewage backup, back mold, and cockroaches.

“Here we have people, mostly Black and Brown immigrants living in these conditions, paying upwards to $2,000 a month to basically live in swaler. It’s not right, it’s not fair, and I think the property owners need to do better,” said Councilman Russ Bradford.

Bradford has been responding back to concerns after residents at the Mosaic Apartment Complex reported issues. Many of them captured photos and videos of the problems, showing broken stairs and sewage filling in the bathtub.

“This is not the first time we’ve had issues with this complex, and because we kind of did give the owners the benefit of the doubt when they first bought this complex two, three years ago, we kind of let some stuff go, but the fact that we are three years in, there’s still issues, the same issues, we have decided we want to be a little bit more aggressive,” Bradford explained.

Residents started to file complaints with the Metro Codes Department. One resident stated on the form, “The sewage system is not working properly, water often backs up. Cockroaches are everywhere.”

Another resident wrote, “Because of the high humidity in the building caused by the poor plumbing infrastructure, my bathroom has had leaks in the ceiling from the apartment upstairs.”

Bradford explained after going inside to see the apartment units for himself, he asked Metro Codes to get involved. Bradford told News 2, that eight to nine inspectors went inside and found more than 60 code violations within two hours.

“My initial reaction is what has Bond Companies been doing for the last year and a half? They claim to have spent millions of dollars in fixing the community, but what I’m seeing is nothing has been done except exterior and superficial updates,” Bradford said.

However, when News 2 reached out to Bond Companies, who owns the apartment complex, they said “when Councilman Bradford informed us that he had reported violations to Metro Codes, we did not have any outstanding work orders. Metro Codes told us that they had not received any complaints, and Councilman Bradford did not provide us with the complaints when asked or accept an offer to meet with him.”

The report comes two weeks after News 2 went inside one of the apartments.

“The bathtub got covered in foul-smelling sewage water, dark sewage water, and it’s completely filled. The residents said that they were going to have to break the lease because of this incident,” said Cecilia Pravo, who was translating for one of the residents. “I had leaks in my bathroom. I had leaks in my kitchen, the sink in my kitchen will get backed up and will get filled with water.”

Bradford said he is working with Metro Codes and told News 2 a 60-day notice will be issued this month. At the end of the 60 days, if the building is not brought up to code, he said legal action will be taken.

He is encouraging residents who are having issues to file a complaint with the Metro Codes and to follow up with them to allow them inside the apartment to fully complete the complaint.

“We’re watching and we are going to stay on them, and if they really are sincere in their desire to improve the community and to make it a nice community, we’re watching, and we’re going to make sure they do that,” Bradford said.

News 2 reached out to Bond Companies for comment and was given a statement in full: