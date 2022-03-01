NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro government leaders say they’re taking a public health approach to tackle crime and violence in Nashville. Mayor John Cooper is calling on non-profit organizations to apply for a $1.5 million Cure Violence pilot program in North Nashville in an effort to improve public safety.

“I think it’s been something that’s been on the administration’s radar for a while, in particular with hiring Ron Johnson,” said Metro Councilmember Erin Evans, who chairs the Health and Public Safety Committee. “It was kind of a drive towards, well, what is the scope of the issue? And how can we look to actively find a pilot that would take into account nonprofits of all sizes, that potentially are doing this work, that really could use some support in deepening the work that they’re doing already.”

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, North Nashville ended 2021 with about 28 homicides, 166 robberies, and more than 1,000 instances of aggravated assault.

“Gun violence impacts families, you know, it’s a generational issue,” said Evans. “If you’re experiencing that adverse childhood experience as a young person, you know, you carry that forever. And so it’s something that is really significant.”

Ron Johnson was hired about one year ago as the first-ever community safety coordinator for Metro Government. At the time, the mayor launched a Community Safety Partnership to support local nonprofits that addressed violence through ‘neighborhood-strengthening services and opportunities’.

Metro Council unanimously approved the Cure Violence initiative in 2021 and approved funding for a round of grants to support nonprofits working in the Napier Place and Sudekum Apartments communities. The mayor’s office said that so far, 21 local nonprofits have been awarded $105,000 in grants across Davidson County.

“I think the thing that’s really interesting about this process is kind of putting the health lens on it through the Metro Health Department and using a real data-driven approach to Where where are the most violent areas of Nashville and drilling down into, you know, that aspect of it and using that lens to target a particular area,” Evans said.

The grant supports groups based in Nashville with experience in using a public health mindset when tackling violence. That means using violence interrupters and outreach workers who can defuse conflicts.

“Police play an important role in keeping us safe, but they can’t do it alone,” said Metro Council Member Jennifer Gamble. “We have to invest in neighborhoods and community groups, too, and Metro is committed to making those investments. I want to thank Mayor Cooper and my colleagues on the Metro Council for supporting these efforts.”

According to the mayor’s office, violence interruption programs mainly work with ‘high-risk youth’ between 14-years-old and 30-year-old through routine individual interactions, conflict mediation, and community mobilization.

“There’s been a continued call for investment in communities, and giving residents more opportunity. And so and, you know, part of this response is for residents who have these deep-rooted connections and a community to be able to really amplify the work that they’re doing, and put some city resources behind it,” said Evans. “I think it just shows that Nashville is willing to be solutions-oriented.”

Groups have until April 22 to apply for the $1.5 million programs in North Nashville by visiting hub.nashville.gov. Evans said there were conversations about expanding the program to different communities including Southeast Davidson County.