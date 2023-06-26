NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery will soon begin accepting nominations for the annual Louisa Nelson Awards.

The annual event sees the local distillery honor women’s contributions to the betterment of Nashville. Starting Saturday, July 1, the distillery will invite individuals to submit nominations on behalf of accomplished Nashville-based women in business for an opportunity to receive a $5,000 grant to donate to the charity of their choice.

Co-founders Andy and Charlie Nelson established the Louisa Nelson Awards in 2016, which are inspired by their ancestor, Louisa Nelson, who assumed control of Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery after her husband’s passing in 1891.

“Through our research, we discovered that Louisa was described as ambitious, determined and inspiring,” Charlie Nelson said. “Without her invaluable contributions, our distillery would not be where it is today. We believe it is essential to recognize the remarkable women in our community who exemplify these qualities.”

Nominations will be sought throughout July, ending on July 31. After that, a panel will review the nominations and select three honorees to be awarded the $5,000 grants for their preferred charities. Each recipient will also be granted a customized Nelson’s Green Brier whiskey barrel head. All honorees and their guests will then be honored and celebrated in an October ceremony at the newly-renovated distillery.

Submissions may be made online HERE. All submissions must include detailed information about the nominee’s accomplishments, community impact and dedication to charitable causes through an essay and supporting assets.