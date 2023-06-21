NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vermont’s beloved son Noah Kahan will be bringing his “Stick Season Fall Tour” to Music City this fall, the artist announced Wednesday.

Kahan, who just performed for thousands at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, announced three new tour dates on his 2023 “Stick Season Fall Tour,” one of which is Nashville.

The singer and songwriter will perform at Ascend Amphitheater on Wednesday, Oct. 4. He will be joined by Samia.

Tickets for the new dates, including the Nashville show, are in high demand, according to Live Nation, so Kahan is utilizing the Verified Fan Presale registration system – the same system utilized for artists like The Jonas Brothers and Taylor Swift. Registration for the Verified Fan sale is live now HERE.

Fans who are selected to receive the access code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan Presale starting Wednesday, June 28. A limited number of tickets will be available through a general on-sale starting Friday, June 30, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster while supplies last.