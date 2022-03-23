NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of pawning work equipment for a Nashville surveying company was charged Tuesday.

Police said Trace Perry, 38, worked for the surveying company since November 2011. According to an affidavit, on Dec. 10, 2021, Perry did not show up to work and said several days later that he would return the work truck. When it wasn’t returned, police said the company reported it stolen on Dec. 14, 2021.

Officials said the truck was recovered two days later, but surveying equipment and tools from the company were missing. The warrant said pawn records showed Perry pawned several items including two antenna kits valued at more than $24,000.

Perry also reportedly charged more than $1,300 of non-business-related items to the company’s credit card.