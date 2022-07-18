NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Trash problems are mounting up along with Nashville’s growth. Waste Management’s Southern Services landfill will soon stop accepting construction and demolition (C&D) materials from outside carriers. WM sent a letter to its clients Friday announcing the decision.

“It’s a crisis that’s for sure,” Phillip Nappi told News 2.

Nappi, who is the president of waste removal company VaVia, was one of many to receive the news that he dreaded.

“It’s going to affect a lot of mom-and-pop small businesses. We are one of them, but you have a lot of minority-owned roofers that utilize that site that will have zero place to go whatsoever,” he said.

In the letter Waste Management says Southern Services has provided critical infrastructure to support Nashville’s rapid growth and development, managing 90% of the C&D volume generated in Davidson County. It goes on to say with their request to expand the landfill denied, they will soon no longer accept C&D materials from outside carriers.

“The growth that this market is seeing, everybody knows it’s the ‘It city,’ and how are we going to dispose of all the construction demolition? You see all the cranes downtown; you see all the big buildings: where is all of that going to go? There is no outlet for it,” Nappi said.

The cries to stop dumping on Bordeaux is something District 1 Councilman Jonathan Hall has heard. He’s been fighting against the dumping for years.

“It’s something that’s effected everything, from our property values to our health, so we are absolutely ecstatic,” he explained of the move.

Hall says Waste Management and the city should have already been looking at viable alternatives.

“We’ve got to start taking advantage of technology. We’ve got to start looking at not only a shared burden instead of trying to concentrate in areas that have been deemed racially, ethically concentrated areas of poverty by the federal government. Some other folks are going to have to bear that burden,” said Hall.

He added that there are plenty of other counties willing to take the materials.

“When you’ve got companies in other counties saying, ‘We will take your waste–you’ve got a river; you’ve got barges; you’ve got a massive interstate system–we will take it; get it to us,’ that’s the conversation we need to be having, not continue to dump on this same community,” Hall said.

A representative with WM sent the below statement to News 2:

“WM owns and operates Southern Services, the only construction and demolition landfill in Davidson County. Following years of record-setting growth and development in Nashville and across the region, Southern Services is near capacity. After nearly two years of attempts to work with Metro and the Solid Waste Region Board to secure a modest expansion of the permitted landfill area at Southern Services within WM’s existing site, WM has made the difficult but necessary decision to stop receiving construction and demolition waste from third-party haulers at the site after August 31, 2022. We are committed to working with our customers to help them find alternative solutions for their C&D waste disposal, as well as with city and regional leaders to find a sustainable long-term solution to managing the region’s C&D waste.”