NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville is on track for another record year for people dying in crashes, and now, a plan to drop that number to zero is being considered.

For A. Randolph, biking has become second nature. After moving from Washington D.C., Randolph was accustomed to biking to and from work. However, they quickly realized biking was different in Nashville after one incident changed his way of thinking.

“I remember going up into the air and coming down. It felt like I was going to land on my head,” Randolph said.

Randolph was traveling in the Greenhills area when a car came out of nowhere.

“Because their car is going up that hill, I don’t think they could see me. So, they just turned left while I was going straight and so then they hit me,” remembered Randolph.

Randolph remembered every moment. The incident happened back in 2016, and Randolph explained right after the accident, the driver of the car rushed to help. Randolph said they had injuries to the knee and saw cracks in their helmet while at the hospital.

This is why Randolph now advocates for those who ride or walk, as they urge the city to do more, especially when it comes to bike lanes and sidewalks.

“Whether they are using them because they have to, or whether they are using them for pleasure. So many people use sidewalks, yet we don’t have them here,” Randolph said.

According to the latest data from NDOT, Nashville is on pace to have another record-breaking year. So far, there have been 86 fatal crashes, 25 of which have involved pedestrians.

“I’m incredibly frustrated and there is no reason why folks should be in danger from getting hit by a car, just trying to go make a living,” said Metro Councilmember Zach Young.

Now, there’s a plan to cut down on the problem. It’s called “Vision Zero.” Back in January of 2020, Mayor John Cooper’s office announced his commitment to eliminating all traffic fatalities and severe injuries.

“No one should die, or worry about dying, walking down sidewalks or crossing the street, whether they are getting to a bus stop or going to work,” said Councilmember Young.

Recently, NDOT recently finished two plans that will help push this goal forward. The resolution will be considered at the next Metro Council meeting.

News 2 asked Council member Young if he thought having a goal of zero traffic fatalities is possible. He responded, “Yes, it won’t be tomorrow, it won’t be next year, but we’re not going to adopt a Vision Zero plan if we don’t think we can get to that, and we will.”