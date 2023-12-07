NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two young girls lost their father after he was hit and killed by a speeding car in South Nashville.

Dustin Brumley, 30, was killed Sunday at around 10:20 p.m. on Nolensville Pike. His family will say their final goodbyes Monday while praying the driver comes forward.

“None of us should be saying goodbye. That was my only son and a part of me is gone,” Kimberly Patterson cried.

Patterson plans to bury her son just two weeks before Christmas. Brumley is being remembered for his determined spirit, mischievous humor, strong work ethic, and compassionate heart. His greatest source of pride, though, was being a father to his 9 and 5-year-old daughters.

“His 9-year-old daughter lives here and that is the hardest part in all of this, because she loved him so much and he loved her so much. She doesn’t want to say goodbye and she shouldn’t have to say goodbye. No little girl should have to bury their daddy like this, or lose a son, bury a child,” Patterson said.

Brumley’s family said he lived just a block away from where he was hit Sunday night on Nolensville Pike near McClain Avenue. Investigators said he was hit by a speeding 2011 white Dodge Challenger with black stripes that then left him in the street.

“They hit him at 80 miles per hour and didn’t look back, didn’t even break, didn’t stop, and that is hard for me to comprehend. I have terrible thoughts about it. I cant imagine anyone being able to do it. Yes I am angry, but I’m slowly taking it one day at a time and dependent on my god to get through,” Patterson said.

Crash Investigators with the Metro Nashville Police Department are searching for 19-year-old Jefry Francisco Rubi Orellana, who is wanted for questioning in the crash. They said he is known to drive a Dodge Challenger similar to the vehicle involved in the crash. It has been reported that the car, which was last seen on Tuesday, had damage to its driver’s side and front.

Brumley’s family is leaning on prayer for closure.

“I do believe in prayer and I believe and I know the only reason I can sit here and talk to you is because of my higher power, yes, because sometimes it’s hard to breathe. Hopefully this person will turn himself in or if anybody knows this person…I’m sure whoever it is, [they] have to be suffering some kind of pain as well,” Patterson said.

Brumley’s siblings were at the funeral home Thursday, trying to figure out how to pay for his burial service which is being held Monday. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help.