NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — No injuries have been reported following a house fire in West Meade.

It happened in the 200 block of Brook Hollow Drive Wednesday evening.

Once the Nashville Fire Department arrived on the scene, crews found heavy smoke coming from a home.

Firefighters worked to search the residence for anyone trapped, but the roof began to collapse. They went into a defensive attack against the blaze and were able to contain it.

No injuries have been reported.

This is still an active scene.