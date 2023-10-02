NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating an overnight crash that resulted in a truck slamming into an apartment building in Midtown.
The crash was reported just before 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Church Street and 19th Avenue North on Monday, Oct. 2.
Authorities reported that the crash involved at least two vehicles. According to officers at the scene, a truck blasted through the front door of the building.
Metro police said it remains unclear which driver was at fault. No injuries toward either driver was reported.
A News 2 crew was on scene as staff attempted to clean up the damage that was left behind. The crash remains under investigation.
No other information was immediately released.