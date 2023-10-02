NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating an overnight crash that resulted in a truck slamming into an apartment building in Midtown.

The crash was reported just before 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Church Street and 19th Avenue North on Monday, Oct. 2.

Source: WKRN

Authorities reported that the crash involved at least two vehicles. According to officers at the scene, a truck blasted through the front door of the building.

Metro police said it remains unclear which driver was at fault. No injuries toward either driver was reported.

A News 2 crew was on scene as staff attempted to clean up the damage that was left behind. The crash remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately released.