NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – School is out for a few more days, but that doesn’t necessarily mean kids are staying at home. So, how common is juvenile crime this time of year?

It doesn’t matter if it’s Christmas, New Year, or summer vacation; Juvenile Court Judge Shelia Calloway has the same mission.

“No child should be left behind,” she said.

Calloway explained when children are left alone for too long or have nothing to do, they can make bad decisions. Teens’ brains are still developing and one of the last parts of the brain to mature is the area behind the forehead. That’s the part that deals with problem-solving and impulse.

“You know, it depends on the years. Sometimes when we see children on breaks, sometimes if they have ideal time and they don’t have productive things to do, they can find some negative influences and negative things to do,” Calloway laughed. “A lot of times during Christmas though, it seems like people want to get Christmas gifts and actually be not on the naughty list, and so a lot of times during the Christmas breaks we don’t see a rise in crime.”

However, what about the rest of the year?

According to the latest numbers from the Metro Nashville Police Department, the number of juvenile arrests is up in every precinct, except one. The data focuses on two types of crimes: truancy and breaking curfew.

The Hermitage Precinct saw the highest jump this year with more than 320 arrests, compared to the same time last year where they saw 220.

Calloway is hoping to bring those numbers down in 2024. One way she plans on doing that is through engaging parents.

“It’s important for parents to be involved in their child’s lives at all times, but especially during their break times, and sometimes it’s difficult because parents don’t necessarily get the same breaks from work that children get from school, but parents need to know where their children are, who’s watching their children, who their children are hanging out with, and what they are planning to do,” she explained.

Another way she plans on meeting her goal is by strengthening existing partnerships.

“We partner with the Metro School Systems as well as the police department to make sure that we are providing all the opportunities for our youth not to come into the system,” Calloway explained. “It is so important for them to see the court as a supportive friend, as supporting them in their brain development and in their changes in life. We want every child to be on the right track.”

The new Juvenile Justice facility is set to break ground in 2024. Officials are also adding another youth court that provides high school students the opportunity to learn more about the criminal justice system in hopes they never pass through it, and reduce the likelihood of re-offenders.