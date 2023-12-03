NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – No charges are expected to be filed after a pedestrian was killed in a crash on East Thompson Lane.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the crash took place on East Thompson Lane near Lawndale Drive on the night of Saturday, Dec. 2.

Based on the preliminary investigation, a BMW sedan was traveling eastbound when it struck a pedestrian, who was in the roadway.

Authorities reported that the BMW driver remained at the scene after the crash and showed no sign of impairment.

The pedestrian — identified as a 61-year-old man — was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Metro police said efforts are underway to notify the unidentified man’s family. No other information was released.