NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pedestrian lost his life Saturday night following a collision on Harding Place near Humber Drive.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the incident took place around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.

Based on the preliminary investigation, authorities said a Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling west on Harding Place when it hit a pedestrian, who was crossing the road from north to south.

The pedestrian — identified by officials as 62-year-old Ricky Donnell of Nashville — died at the scene.

The deadly crash reportedly took place outside of a crosswalk.

At this time, police said they do not expect the truck driver to face charges.