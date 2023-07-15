NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — While thousands of Beyoncé fans are excited for the Renaissance World Tour to make a stop in Nashville Saturday night, Nissan Stadium is gearing up for potential storms in the area.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, Nissan Stadium tweeted the gates will open later than expected — at 5:30 p.m. instead of 5 p.m. — due to “incoming inclement weather,” but the concert is still set to begin at 7 p.m.

Since umbrellas are not allowed inside the stadium, so fans will need to plan accordingly by bringing rain jackets or ponchos to keep their concert attire dry.

According to Nissan Stadium officials, in the event of severe weather, attendees will need to follow staff members’ directions and pay attention to the screens around the facility. If lightning is present within an 8-mile radius of the stadium, fans will be directed to seek shelter.

In case there is a shelter-in-place, attendees can leave and then return to the stadium, but they have to make sure their mobile ticket is scanned out by a Nissan Stadium staff member before leaving.

The stadium will provide updates on any delays or shelter-in-place orders via social media.

