NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Ahead of Taylor Swift’s Sunday night concert, Nissan Stadium tweeted a “Shelter in Place” warning as storms roll through Nashville.

At 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, Nissan Stadium posted the following statement on Twitter:

Lightning Advisory For those in Nissan Stadium, please proceed to the shelter areas as directed by staff. Please remain calm and proceed to the covered and interior areas of the stadium.

Then, at 6:08 p.m., Nissan Stadium announced that lightning was approaching the venue.

Concertgoers are urged to move to the covered areas of the ramps or concourses, or follow the stadium officials’ directions to shelter areas.

If you are approaching the Nissan Stadium entrance, you should proceed to the nearest open gate and seek shelter immediately.

Any guests who are still in their vehicles are asked to stay there.

The concert — which is Swift’s final show in Nashville for “The Era’s Tour” — was set to begin at 6:30 p.m., but the gates opened a couple hours earlier to let ticketholders inside the stadium.

At 6:31 p.m., Nissan Stadium posted another update:

Hang in there, Swifties! We appreciate your patience as we wait out this storm. More updates to come. P.S. Keep singing your favorite songs in the concourse! We hear y’all and we love it! #NashvilleTSTheErasTour

Nissan Stadium reported at 6:57 p.m. that the venue will stay under “Shelter in Place” until the current storm passes, adding that Swift is expected to take the stage at a delayed start time.