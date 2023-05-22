NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Niall Horan, formerly of One Direction fame and a global superstar in his own right, is hitting the road on his first headliner run since 2018, and he’ll be stopping in Music City next summer.

Horan announced “The Show: Live on Tour” will tour North America next summer, kicking off the artist’s first headline run since 2018’s “Flicker World Tour.” He will perform songs from all three of his solo albums, including his upcoming album “The Show,” which will be released June 9.

The tour will begin in Belfast, UK, at SSE Arena. The North American leg will begin in Hollywood, FL, on May 29, 2024, and stop at Bridgestone Arena June 3, 2024.

Tickets for all dates will be available starting with a Citi/AAdvantage presale Tuesday, May 30. Additional presales will run throughout the week prior to the general on-sale Friday, June 2, at 10 a.m. through Horan’s website.