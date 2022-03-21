HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple crews are working to extinguish an apartment fire in Hermitage off of Old Hickory Boulevard.

The Nashville Fire Department was called to the 100 block of Hermitage Woods Drive after reports of a structure fire at the Raintree Village apartment complex. When crews arrived they discovered flames and heavy smoke coming from the scene.

Firefighters are currently working to extinguish the flames and search the property.

This is an active scene as NFD continues to investigate the fire.