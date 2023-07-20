NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Fire Department’s Fire Marshal’s Office is warning business owners not to do business with Tennessee Fire Specialty Systems or 63-year-old Wesley Shaw.

The fire department said on at least two occasions, Shaw was paid to inspect and/or install fire systems at Nashville restaurants. However, Shaw reportedly is not licensed to perform the inspections and the customers who used his service are not in compliance with required inspections for their businesses, according to officials.

The most recent incident involved a restaurant where a restaurant hood cleaning service reported not being able to access the system’s fans.

According to the fire department, a restaurant hood system is a type of ventilation that pulls things like fumes, smoke, steam, and exhaust out of the kitchen and replaces them with fresh air. It’s also commonly known as an exhaust hood or range hood.

An NFD Fire Inspector discovered the Fire Marshal’s Office had no record of the owner or manager of the restaurant. Upon further inspection, the inspector found the hood system was not compliant with current fire code, according to officials.

Furthermore, a tag on the extinguishment system showed that the system had been serviced in June 2022 by Tennessee Fire Specialty Systems and Shaw, putting the restaurant, its employees, and customers in danger if a fire had started.

Investigators said Shaw has a lengthy history of this illegal activity in Middle Tennessee and Alabama.

In 2018, officials in Shelbyville charged him with seven counts of criminal simulation and criminal impersonation for performing unlicensed inspections at restaurants in Shelbyville.

According to investigators, Shaw tends to target businesses owned by people whose first language is not English.

Anyone who may have used Shaw’s services should inform the Fire Marshal’s Office and report him to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The NFD’s Fire Marshal’s Office can be reached by calling 615-862-5230 or by emailing FMORequest@Nashville.Gov.

If you have used Shaw’s services, you should also contact a licensed service provider to perform the required inspection, testing, and maintenance for their systems to be in compliance.