NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Fire Department is working a water rescue on Percy Priest Lake.
Details are very limited at this time, but NFD told News 2 that crews were dispatched to the 4000 block of Anderson Road just after 5:30 p.m. for reports of a missing person out on the water.
No other information was released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.