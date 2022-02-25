SOUTH NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Fire Department (NFD) responded to a house fire in South Nashville Friday morning, and crews found two dogs inside.

Fire officials said it happened around 8:30 a.m. on Mount Pigsah Road. When crews arrived, they said smoke was billowing out from the home.





Dog saved by crews that responded to a South Nashville house fire Friday morning. (Courtesy: Nashville Fire Department)

Firefighters then conducted a search of the home and reportedly did not find any humans inside. Instead, NFD said they found two dogs inside — one was deceased.

However, after several minutes of work, crews said they were able to revive and save the dog.

It is still unclear what may have caused the fire, no injuries were reported.