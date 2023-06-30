NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Fire Department was busy Friday night as crews worked multiple incidents brought on by the strong storms.

The fire department said crews were sent to Lavergne Couchville Pike for reports of a water rescue after being told a houseboat got loose and began smashing into another houseboat that had four adults and four children on board. Crews were able to get everyone off safely without any injuries.

A fire was reported in the 1400 block of McAlpine Avenue. A caller told them they saw smoke coming from one of the vents of a nearby home. As crews arrived on scene, they found smoke coming from the front door of the home. The fire was found to be in the attic and crews are working to extinguish it. No injuries were reported; fire investigators and NES crews have since been called to the scene, according to officials.

The fire department said there are at least 15 active calls regarding wires arcing and/or wires down. Crews will be accessing damages to ensure there are no fires. The public is reminded not to go near downed power lines.