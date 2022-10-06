NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville fire crews were dispatched to the Korean Veterans Bridge on Thursday for a water rescue, but it ended up being a recovery mission.

When first responders got to the scene, a boater told them he passed by a body in the water that was “obviously” dead and “beyond any help,” according to the Nashville Fire Department.

As a result, fire officials said they canceled the emergency response, instead sending a boat out to try to find and recover the body before turning the scene over to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

There is no word on the identity of the body at this time.