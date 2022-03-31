NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fire season is taking its toll on Tennessee, and Nashville is not immune.

So far this year, the Nashville Fire Department has responded to at least 150 structure fires. The number outpaces the number of structure fires from this time last year.

According to the latest data, February and March account for more than 100 fires.

“The temperature drop of course and people stay at home a little more, and it’s a trend that typically falls with the temperatures that we see around that time of year,” said Jerry Tomlinson, the Deputy Director of Fire Operations with NFD.

Tomlinson explained cold months mean more people are looking for ways to keep warm, but high heat can cause dangerous outcomes. While the uptick in fires is normal for this time of year, the department says unpredictable weather can take a toll on structures.

“The wind is obviously not a friend to fire at all. It helps spread those flames,” explained Tomlinson.

He went on to explain how snow and heavy rainfall can also weigh down crews. In January, the city saw record snowfall, and when you combine that with fire it can be difficult to manage. For example, Tomlinson explained how crews have to work through fires and then walk outside in the snow, weighing down equipment from rain and turning it into icy layers.

“Nashville sees a trend of ups and downs in temperatures and we just make adjustments as we go along to be able to navigate and take care of needs during those times,” said Tomlinson.

January kicked off the fire structure season and the department responded to 48 structure fires that month. In February and March, crews responded to 51 structure fires.

The department explained there are ways residents can do more to prepare for a fire emergency. One of the most important things is to make sure there is a working and up-to-date fire alarm throughout the home.

“Smoke detectors do save lives; it has been shown that fires today have less time for individuals to get out of a home than they did years ago, so a working smoke detector is definitely a benefit,” explained Tomlinson.

As the cold weather continues, crews are prepared for the worst in order to make sure they are ready, no matter the condition.